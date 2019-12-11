SHC orders NAB to file reference against Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan and informed the court on February 12.

Wassan is facing charges of having assets beyond known sources of income.

During today’s hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that an inquiry against Wassan has been completed and the reference has been sent to the Bureau’s headquarters for formal approval.

In a previous hearing, SHC had directed NAB to submit a progress report in the said case till Dec 11.

Following the hearing, Wassan, while talking to media, termed 2020 as the “year of change”. “Jail is not a new place for us,” he said, adding that he was always prepared to “face such situations”.

He said: “Nawaz Sharif will return in 2020.”

“Asif Zardari’s case should be heard in Sindh. He is not ready to leave abroad soon. His health is deteriorating and he must be extended a bail.”