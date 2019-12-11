Rangers deployed in Lahore after lawyers attack PIC

The government has deployed Rangers at important locations in Lahore under the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance 1959 provision seven and 10 following the lawyers’ attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) earlier in the day.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, one platoon of the paramilitary force will be deployed at the Governor House while another will be stationed at the area surrounding Lahore GOR I and II.

The rest of the platoons will be deployed at the GPO Chowk Mall Road, Punjab Assembly, the Supreme Court (SC) Registry, Lahore High Court (LHC), Civil Secretariat, Aiwan-e-Adal, the IG office. One platoon will also be deployed at the PIC.

Two companies will be present in the city as a reserve force. Rangers have been deployed in the city as per the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 4(XXII) and 5.