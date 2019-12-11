Rangers arrest 20 suspects in Karachi 

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers have apprehended 20 suspects from different parts of Karachi, who were allegedly involved in crimes including robberies, street crimes and drug peddling, a press release said on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the raids were conducted in Korangi, Chakiwara, Ferozeabad, Zaman Town, Alfalah and Gulshan-e-Maymar neighborhoods of the metropolis.

The authority also recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused who were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

Last week, Rangers nabbed at least 13 suspected criminals from various areas of the metropolis.

According to a statement, the suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

The spokesperson had said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones, looted valuable things and cash were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, he added.