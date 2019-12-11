Political vengeance overriding law

The PTI and opposition leaders

The only task the PTI government has fulfilled thoroughly is to persecute the opposition, the motive being political revenge. Had there been a genuine desire to bring the corrupt to accountability, the government could have started with some of its own ministers and advisors against whom corruption enquiries had been blocked through official pressure.

The opposition’s persecution has taken various forms. Former PM Khaqan Abbasi, and MNAs Rana Sanaullah and Kh Saad Rafique have been in jails for months without any charge having been proved against them. The Speaker has either failed to use his authority to ensure their production in the House or his orders were not implemented. As Mr Abbasi told the National Assembly on Monday, he was not produced on December 4 despite the Speaker’s directives. In the case of Rana Sanaullah, production orders have never been issued.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was given bail by the Lahore High Court after she signed two surety bonds, deposited a hefty amount and surrendered her passport to secure her release. Later, the court directed the government to decide on her request to travel abroad for a specified period. After the court had released Maryam on bail the government was left with no moral or legal ground to disallow her from leaving the country.

The Islamabad High Court has finally granted bail to former President Asif Zardari on medical grounds. In a bid to torture the ailing statesman, the government transferred his case from Karachi to Islamabad. He was also not allowed to consult his personal physician. While dealing with its opponents the PTI has set precedents that it would rue when it sits on the opposition benches.