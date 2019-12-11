Nawaz to leave London for medical treatment in US

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently under treatment in London, will leave for the United States (US) over the weekend for further specialised treatment, according to media reports.

According to reports, the former premier’s family has contacted the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for the treatment of his blocked carotid artery.

After arrival in the US, Nawaz will undergo a preliminary examination at the hospital before the commencement of further treatment.

The 69-year-old three-time former prime minister was shifted to the Services hospital in October after his health condition deteriorated. Doctors then recommended him to get treatment abroad.

The government had allowed Nawaz’s travel for medical reasons but put the condition that he submit an indemnity bond of Rs7-7.5 billion as a guarantee that he would return to the country after getting treatment. Nawaz, however, rejected the condition.

He was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on humanitarian grounds in the Al Azizia case and by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect.

In November, Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country to receive medical treatment in London without any bond.

The former premier reached London on the night of November 19 for medical treatment in a “high-end air ambulance” which was equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre a day after his name was removed from the no-fly list.

His brother Shehbaz – who also travelled with Nawaz – signed a court document that said: “If at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan’s High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health”.