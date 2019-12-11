Modi govt turned India into extremist Hindu state: Firdous 

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday slammed the hardline Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of India over the passage of a controversial citizenship bill, dubbing it as an attack on the human rights of minorities.

In a series of tweets, Awan said that the bill had been passed to “attack the rights of minorities by fascist Modi” at a time when the world was observing international Human Rights Day.

“It was also an example of enmity against Muslims,” she said, adding: “Modi-led government has turned India into an extremist Hindu state.”

Awan said that the credibility of the two-nation theory has been proved with the passage of the bill. “The controversial bill exposed the false claims of a secular state as it was not legislation but a conspiracy to impose Hindutva ideology in the region.”

The SAPM demanded the world to raise a strong voice against the “worst human rights violation” in the occupied valley, as well as the citizenship bill.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly session had witnessed a resolution tendered by the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on the recent ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ approved by India.

The resolution condemned the marginalisation of Muslims through the passing of such discriminatory acts which are meant to create chaos and anarchy in the region.

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 31 December 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Bill relaxes the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to 6 years for these migrants. Importantly, it is only applicable to the people from communities mentioned above, excluding Muslims.