Lawyers’ violence draws condemnation from legal fraternity

The legal fraternity on Wednesday condemned the protesting lawyers who retorted to violence outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan condemned the “shameful” act and said that among the protesters, there were many lawyers who would be contesting the elections in January. “These lawyers are destroying the reputation of the legal fraternity and my head is bowed with shame. They should not be even allowed to contest the elections,” he said, adding that anyone who took part in attacking a hospital should not be voted for.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over Wednesday’s incident, members of the legal fraternity took to Twitter and called for action against aggressive lawyers.

Babar Sattar said this was not the first such incident and urged the leaders to call for the cancellation of the licences of violent lawyers. “Lawyers’ attack on PIC is abhorrent & it isn’t the 1st such incident. Those involved & easily identifiable must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law. Our bar leaders must call for their licenses to be suspended. Time for us to show allegiance to rule of law & not tribalism,” he tweeted.

Barrister Asad Rahim Khan said, “Hospitals are untouchable, even in war. Lawyers who support attacking a cardiac centre should be disbarred. And lawyers who partake in the violence – attacking patients, disrupting heart surgery, letting people die – should be in jail. There is no other angle to view this from.”

Other members of the legal community and people from all walks of life condemned the incident and urged the authorities to take action against those involved in attacking the hospital.

Earlier in the day, at least nine patients lost their lives and several others were injured after a mob comprising disgruntled lawyers stormed the PIC and ransacked the hospital wards and operation theatres in addition to intimidation of the staff and visitors.

Pictures by Zubair Mehfooz