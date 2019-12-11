Larkana dog-bite victim passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: A six-year-old boy, Hasnain, who was attacked and bitten by stray dogs in Larkana, breathed his last on Wednesday at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi.

Hasnain was under treatment at the NICH where he underwent multiple face surgeries.

According to NICH Director Dr. Jamal, Hasnain succumbed to his wounds due to infection. He said that the body was handed over to the heirs.

Hasnain was denied treatment in Larkana’s hospitals including the biggest medical facility in the district, Chandka Medical Hospital (CMH), after he was attacked. His parents were asked to shift him to Karachi.

Hasnain was rushed to the NICH after the Sindh government took notice of the matter. On Nov 18, the provincial government formed a 10-member medical board comprising of senior doctors from different government hospitals to treat the child.

Earlier, on Nov 7, an 11-year old boy, bitten by a stray dog, died at the NICH.

The child, who belonged to Chhachhro town of Tharparkar, was brought to the NICH on Oct 29, head of the medical facility Dr Jamal Raza said.

It may be noted that the total number of people who have died of dog bites in the province thus far this year has reached 22.