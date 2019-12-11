IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds to ailing former president Asif Ali Zardari in two cases – money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane case – filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bail was granted by a two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq, who heard the petition filed by Zardari on Dec 3 seeking medical bail in the aforesaid cases.

The PPP co-chairman was granted bail against two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

The Bureau was represented by its prosecutor general Jahanzaib Bharwana and deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzafar Abbasi, while Farooq H. Naek argued on behalf of the former president.

During the hearing, NAB submitted Zardari’s medical report prepared by a five-member medical board at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, which was constituted on IHC’s orders to examine the former president.

According to the medical board, Zardari is suffering from type-2 diabetes – a chronic medical condition in which blood sugar levels build up abnormally – and also faces heart ailments. It further revealed that the former president had three stents placed in him.

The PPP leader was under detention on charges of money laundering and has been undergoing treatment at PIMS. He was arrested by NAB after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case on Jun 10.

He was shifted to PIMS in October after the medical board stated that he was suffering from cardiac problems, diabetes and other ailments, and needed medical care.

