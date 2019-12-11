Five injured in Quetta gas leak explosion

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

QUETTA: Three women and two children suffered critical burn wounds on Wednesday morning due to gas leakage blast in a house on Khushal Khan Road in the Pashtun Abad area of Quetta.

According to sources, a woman lit a matchstick to the gas stove to make breakfast however the stove exploded as a result of gas leakage.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to BMC Hospital for medical attention.

The house owner told reporters that evidence suggested that blast occurred as the family had fallen asleep at night while leaving a gas heater burning, and the gas might have accumulated in the house.

Police is further investigating the incident.