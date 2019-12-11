Chohan accuses PML-N of instigating hospital attack

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had conspired to create lawlessness in the province by using lawyers in Wednesday’s attack on a key hospital in the provincial capital.

At least three patients lost their lives after lawyers, reportedly members of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA), attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Chohan was also assaulted by members of the legal fraternity when he reached the medical facility to mediate between the two parties. The LBA representatives had gathered to protest against an incident in which their colleagues were allegedly thrashed by doctors at the PIC earlier this month.

Addressing a news conference, Chohan, flanked by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, said he was instructed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over telephone from Islamabad to visit the under-attack hospital and play a mediating role between the two sides.

Chohan claimed that PML-N activists were involved in creating chaos in the city. He said that a known PML-N activist was present among those lawyers who attacked him, adding that the mentioned political worker can be spotted in several photos with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

A list of PML-N workers involved in the attack has been shared on social media, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Basharat urged the legal fraternity to show restraint. However, he added that anyone found involved in the attack would not be spared and would be brought to book.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that those involved in rioting and ransacking the premises of PIC would be traced through CCTV footage.