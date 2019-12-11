At least one dead as lawyers attack PIC

LAHORE: At least one woman died after scores of lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Wednesday.

Media reports coming out of the institute have said that a female patient, Bushra Bibi, who was under treatment at the facility, died as a result of the scuffle. The news of the patient’s demise was confirmed by her son who was present on the scene.

When contacted, PIC administration expressed fear of more casualties.

Reportedly, the attacking lawyers were protesting against a “mockery video” wherein some doctors were seen making fun of lawyers. As the video went viral on social media, a large number of lawyers gathered outside PIC.

The protest, however, turned violent as the lawyers initially closed off entry and exit points to the hospital. According to reports and footage, the protesters also damaged equipment inside and broke windows of the hospital as well as cars parked outside.

So Called Lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore, destroyed the property and terrorised media and patients.#وکلا_گردی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/AoSM3t2uJJ — Adnan (@RealAddy1) December 11, 2019

Police used tear gas and baton charge to remove the lawyers from the hospital’s premises.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the Specialised Health Secretary Nadir Chattha and CCPO Lahore B.A. Nasir to submit a detailed report. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir.

Young Consultants Association (YCA) announced a nationwide strike after the violent protest. YCA President Dr. Hammad Butt said that tomorrow no consultant will be on duty all across Punjab. “The vandalism by lawyers is highly condemnable,” said Butt.

It is the second time in less than a month that the medical facility has come under attack. A similar incident was reported on Nov 20 when a public brawl broke out between a group of lawyers and the hospital staff. A lawyer’s body said at the time that the incident took place after some lawyers were allegedly beaten on the premises of PIC.

Following the incident, police registered a case against 12 unidentified suspects including doctors and paramedical staff. The following day, police added anti-terrorism and attempt to murder sections to the FIR.

