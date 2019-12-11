Army chief meets UK envoy, Russia’s trade minister

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, on Wednesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, Gen Bajwa “welcomed him to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment. During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed”.

The COAS expressed well wishes for Dr Turner on his assignment here in Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Separately, the army chief also met the Russian Federation’s minister of industry and trade, Denis Valentinovich Manturov, and the two talked matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Gen Bajwa and Manturov reiterated the wish to further bolster bilateral relations for peace and stability, as well as for economic prosperity in the region, the ISPR said.