10 private members’ bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of ten private members bills, which were referred to the relevant committees for consideration.

The bills introduced on the Private Members’ Day were the Emergency Madadgar (Protection from Civil and Criminal Liabilities) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 89); the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019]. (Article 140B); the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 (Article 27); the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2019]; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Insertion of 377C, 377D, 377E, 377F, 377G and amendment in Schedule II;) the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 104) and the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 104) recommends to award tickets to women against reserved seats in legislatures on the basis of regional quota.

PML-N minority member Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das introduced the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which is about lifting ban from student unions in educational intuitions. It was referred to the relevant committee after debate in the House.

Sponsored by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMAP, the House rejected the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with majority vote. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari opposed the bill and informed the House the government was working on an identical bill. The mover insisted to have voting on the bill following which it was rejected with majority vote. A total of ten lawmakers voted in the favour of motion to introduce the bill while 90 members opposed it.

Another bill – the Prevention of Domestic Violence Bill, 2019 – was withdrawn by its mover Ms Noreen Farooq Khan of the PTI after being opposed by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. The minister said the cabinet had approved a legislative proposal identical to it which would be presented in the House soon. However, she said the bill of Noreen Farooq Khan would be reviewed at the committee stage if it had some substantial recommendations other than the government bill.

The House rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 260) seeking to exempt governor or president from two-year bar to join politics after leaving their respective office. The bill was rejected after voice voting. Another bill – the Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants (Amendment) Bill, 2019 – was rejected with majority vote as 71 members voted in favour of motion to introduce the bill while 80 members opposed it.

Another bill – the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 206 & 208) – was deferred due to the absence of relevant minister. This bill was sponsored by Noreen Farooq Khan who recommended enhancing women quota of awarding tickets against general seats in elections from five percent to 25 per cent.

Two bills, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Section 292) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 213), were deferred due to the absence of its movers.

Three bills, the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Amendment in Third Schedule) and the Institute for Bioresources Research Bill, 2019, were left unaddressed due to absence of its movers.