US Treasury imposes sanctions on Pakistan’s ‘killer’ cop Rao Anwar

–Treasury Dept to block Rao Anwar’s property in US, prohibits all transactions with ‘blocked’ person

The United States has imposed sanctions on infamous Karachi police officer Rao Anwar for his role in “serious human rights abuses” during his tenure as Senior Superintendent Police in the provincial capital of Sindh.

In a statement issued on its website marking the International Human Rights Day, its Deputy Secretary Justin G Muzinich said the action “focuses on those who have killed, or ordered the killing of innocents who stood up for human rights including journalists, opposition members, and lawyers”.

In addition to Anwar, the US blacklisted 17 individuals located in Burma, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and South Sudan for their roles in serious human rights abuse, according to the statement.

“Additionally, six entities have been designated for being owned or controlled by one of the aforementioned individuals,” it added.

‘SERIOUS HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES IN PAKISTAN’:

During his tenure as the Senior Superintendent of Police in District Malir, Pakistan, Rao Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which individuals were killed by police, and was involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the US Treasury Department said.

“Anwar helped to lead a network of police and criminal thugs that were allegedly responsible for extortion, land grabbing, narcotics, and murder. Anwar is designated for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse,” it read.

As a result of the actions of the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Rao Anwar’s property in the US or in control of US persons is to be “blocked and must be reported to the OFAC”.

“Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons,” it added.