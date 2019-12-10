Shehbaz calls for end of double standards on human rights

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that observing International Human Rights Day is pointless until the rights of the crushed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Palestine, and Myanmar are not ensured and safeguarded.

In his statement on International Human Rights Day, Shehbaz said occupying forces in Kashmir and Palestine are inflicting the most inhumane atrocities upon innocent and unarmed people which is not only condemnable and heart wrenching but also poses a challenge to the collective conscience of the civilised world.

Shehbaz said unless the world draws up a uniform standard for human rights and global response to their violation for all nations and peoples, the oppressors and violators will continue to be encouraged and emboldened in their nefarious acts. He said the foundation of human rights is the respect for human integrity.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader said to mark the true essence of this day, the United Nations would need to safeguard this most crucial right to respect of human dignity and integrity. Just observing a single day would be meaningless without sincere, unabashed, unbiased, equal and unequivocal actions by the committee of nations to stand against those who seek to usurp the human rights of others.

Shehbaz said preferential and biased approach regarding the protection of human rights of one nation, group, and religion over others is a dangerous game that will trigger hatred and annihilation of the world as we know it.

The PML-N president said that Pakistan was built on the principles of protection of basic human rights, equality and value for human integrity. It will continue to stand and fight at all forums for the rights of the people of IOK and Palestine and will continue to struggle for universal equality for human rights, he concluded.