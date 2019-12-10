SC clarifies its observations won’t impact IHC proceedings in judge video controversy

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that its earlier observations in the video leak scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik — wherein it held that the controversial recording will only benefit former premier Nawaz Sharif if its authenticity is established — will not influence high court proceedings.

The apex court made the statement while hearing Nawaz’s review petition against the observations made by the top court in its Aug 23 verdict which declared that the alleged video will only benefit the former prime minister if it was properly produced before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a pending appeal against his conviction.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Shah, wrapped up the review petition filed by Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris.

The review petition pleaded that the aforementioned verdict of the apex court was per incuriam since it was passed without jurisdiction and therefore merited to be reviewed.

During the proceedings today, the court said its observations will not influence proceedings in the high court. Chief Justice Khosa said the high court was independent in making its decisions, adding that they had written this before and would do so again.

On July 6, Maryam opened a Pandora’s box with a startling claim that judge Malik “confessed” he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. A video containing the judge’s alleged confession during his conversation with a ‘sympathiser’ of the PML-N, Nasir Butt, was screened during a hurriedly called presser at the party’s provincial headquarters in Model Town.

The next day, in a press release, the judge had denied being under any pressure but admitted that Nasir Butt was an acquaintance. In July, the IHC removed judge Malik from his post.

It merits a mention here that the Aug 23 court order also mentioned that the video clip along with its transcripts had never been duly proved in accordance with the law, the order had said.

A miscellaneous petition will be heard in the IHC on December 18 seeking a forensic test of the audio/video in the scandal. The same day Nawaz’s appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia corruption reference and National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against the acquittal of Nawaz in the Flagship Investment reference will be heard.

Judge Malik, on Dec 4 last year, had handed ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. He, however, acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.

VIDEOGATE SCANDAL

Following the release of the video that rocked the domestic political landscape, judge Malik had denied the impression of “being under duress” as claimed by Maryam.

Judge Malik called on then Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq twice who had directed him to submit an affidavit to explain his position.

In his affidavit, the accountability judge had said that he had been blackmailed by PML-N supporters because of an “immoral video” and admitted that he had met Nawaz at his Jati Umra residence and his son, Hussain Nawaz, in Saudi Arabia.

Justice Farooq decided to relieve Malik without conducting an inquiry since he was an official of the subordinate judiciary of the LHC. He directed the registrar office to write a letter to the law ministry regarding relieving judge Malik of his post and repatriating him to the parent department, the LHC.

Shortly after this decision was announced, Maryam called for the verdict in the Al Azizia reference against her father to be “declared void”.

Meanwhile, judge Malik lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which arrested an accused on a charge of recording an “immoral video” of the judge.

As the video controversy continued to make news with Maryam releasing two more video clips “in support” of the first one, the IHC removed judge Malik from his post in July. In August, the IHC repatriated him to his parent department, the LHC, so that disciplinary proceedings could be initiated against him.