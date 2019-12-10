Punjab govt gives price control powers to magistrates

— Govt gives approval to Police Rules 1934 for tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan

— Service delivery mechanism to be strengthened, says Buzdar

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, in its 21st meeting at CM Office under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday, approved an amendment to the code of criminal procedure.

After the amendment, the first-class magistrates could be given the powers of price control. The meeting gave approval to the establishment of Punjab local government finance commission and endorsed the decision of setting up sessions courts in Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur, and Kot Momin, Sargodha.

The meeting also gave approval to an amendment to Police Rules, 1934 for tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan.

On this occasion, recommendations with regard to priority utilisation of natural gas under articles 158 and 172 (3) of the constitution were approved, as well. Recommendations for exploration of mineral resources of different blocks of Khuzdar South, Surrah and Musa Khel were endorsed on the request of Balochistan government.

The meeting decided to forward recommendations to the federal government with regard to amendments to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002. Similarly, the meeting decided to forward the matter of technical assistance of the Asian Development Bank for the training of a skilled workforce to the cabinet committee for finance and development.

The cabinet committee will submit its recommendations after complete review. The cabinet meeting also reviewed the price control situation and endorsed the minutes of 20th cabinet meeting along with the endorsement of decisions made in the 17th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar said that the service delivery mechanism would be further strengthened for providing facilities to the masses and this improvement would be conspicuous at the grassroots.

The chief minister while maintaining that the performance of the Punjab cabinet was better than that of other provinces urged cabinet members to work as a team to ensure better delivery.

He said that line departments should proactively perform to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

Buzdar also announced that he would start visits to different districts from the next week where price control measures, cleanliness, law & order situation, and civic amenities would be inspected by him. Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police (IGP) have also been empowered in this regard, he added.

The genuine problems of the elected representatives would also be resolved on priority by the government, he added.

CM Buzdar welcomed Chief Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman and Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir to the cabinet meeting and said that both the officers would vigorously work for the collective betterment of the province.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.