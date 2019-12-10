PM Imran urges global intervention in held Kashmir on Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan – in his message on global Human Rights Day, being marked today – appealed to the international community to act against the “illegal annexation” of occupied Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led nationalist Indian government.

“On Human Rights Day, we must appeal to the world’s conscience, to upholders of international law [and] to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian occupation government,” he said in a tweet.

The premier condemned the Indian government’s “siege” of over four months and demanded an end to the “gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri men, women and children by Indian occupation forces in violation of all international humanitarian and human rights laws”.

“We salute and stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination,” he added.

In a move that attracted aggressive response from Pakistan, the Indian government, on August 5, imposed a lockdown in occupied Kashmir after the ruling BJP stripped the Valley of the special autonomy it had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order.

The security and communication clampdown is now in its fifth month.

Since the revocation of Article 370, Prime Minister Imran has repeatedly raised a concern about the situation in occupied Kashmir both domestically and at international forums. The highlight of his more than 45-minute-long speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September was intense criticism of India for its annexation of occupied Kashmir and the continued restrictions imposed in the region.

In another tweet today, the premier said that on the international day for human rights, “Muslims need to remember the message of equality, justice and protection of human rights for all” that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had given over 1,400 years ago.

“This embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights and human dignity,” he said.

The premier added that inspired by the ideals preached by the Prophet, particularly his last sermon, as well as the duties enshrined in the Constitution, his government is “committed to the protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination”.