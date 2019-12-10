Nation reaping fruit of PML-N’s hard work, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, while terming the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) as a gift by the PML-N leadership, said on Tuesday that Pakistanis are reaping the fruit of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work even when they are not in power.

In a statement on the test run of OLMT, Marriyum said that the “imposed rulers” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shamelessly put up their name plaques on the mega projects started by the Sharif brothers.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and his failure-in-chief Usman Buzdar were so embarrassed and ashamed of their own performance that they could not even muster up the courage to inaugurate the project,” she said.

She also said that the Sharif brothers built five metro projects while the PTI dug up holes worth hundreds of billions of rupees over this time in Peshawar. “Imran should have addressed the nation today and told them whose vision was the OLMT and who built it. Imran should also tell the people how PTI opposed and obstructed this project for a decade and is now boasting it as a success,” she said.

The former information minister said that Shehbaz had already conducted a trial run of the train on May 16, 2018, but PM Imran and his government are so “incompetent” that they could not make a completed project functional in over 15 months.