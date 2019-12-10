NAB to indict ex-PM Gillani, accomplices in corruption case on Jan 13

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday summoned ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Jan 13 to indict him in illegal advertisement contracts reference.

During the proceedings, accountability judge Azam Khan directed the former premier to appear in the next hearing “at any cost”.

It is to be mentioned here that Yousaf Raza Gillani, former secretary of Information Technology Farooq Awan, ex-press information officer (PIO) Muhammad Saleem, former Universal Service Fund secretary Syed Hasan Sheikh and other individuals are nominated in the said reference.

The anti-corruption watchdog officials stated that these accused had misused their positions to illegally grant an advertising contract, inflicting a loss of Rs129.07 million to the national exchequer.