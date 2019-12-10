LUMS professor ‘disappears’ after students lodge sexual harassment complaint

A professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has allegedly “disappeared” after students attempted to register complaints of misconduct and sexual harassment against him with the administration.

On social media, LUMS students shared their experience of taking a course, Anthropology of Body, offered on campus by Dr. Hayder Al-Mohammed. According to these posts, students faced “discomfort, anxiety and distress” at the hands of the professor.



According to these posts, the Iraqi-American professor made inappropriate remarks towards students as a general category and to particular students, both male and female. The posts also suggested that the instructor consistently made comments that were “sexual” and “xenophobic” in nature.

Reportedly, the instructor ceased to teach anything related to the syllabus material advertised for his course well into the first half of the semester.

When a group of students complained to the department in-charge, they were told they should try giving the instructor “a second chance”.

Students then registered a formal complaint of sexual harassment against the instructor, submitting documentary evidence to prove their allegations against the accused. However, the instructor then mysteriously “left” the university mid-way during the semester, and the university administration told students that it could no longer pursue any action against him. It also claims to have no knowledge of his current whereabouts.

The social media users sharing their experience describe it as a “traumatic” experience, criticizing the university department responsible for hiring such a person who was so obviously unfit to be around students. Allegedly, the department also demands that the students produce all coursework from scratch in a span of 19 days.

In 2014, when a female student accused law instructor Syed Abid Husain Imam – son of veteran politician Syeda Abida Hussain – of sexual harassment, other faculty members rushed to defend the accused, with the university’s inquiry committee also exonerating Imam of the charge.

However, media scrutiny and the student’s drive led the case to an appeal with the local ombudsman, who declared Imam guilty of sexually harassing the student. The court’s decision forced LUMS administration to fire Imam from his position.