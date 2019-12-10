LHC seeks report on govt’s policy to curb smog threat

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned a report on government’s policy to handle the increasing air pollution and smog in the Punjab province.

The development came as Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh conducted hearing of a case pertaining to introduce electric vehicles to curb the smog threat.

During the proceedings, the judge remarked that birds have become endangered species in Lahore, prompting him to ask the lawyer: “Do you know why vultures are dying?”

To which, the lawyer said that they die after eating animals with high doses of medicines.

The judge further questioned about the plan of producing sulfur from petroleum over which, the counsel told that the incumbent government is working on this matter.

Subsequently, the court directed the petroleum ministry to submit a report on the steps taken to make fuel as environment-friendly and adjourned the hearing till December 19.