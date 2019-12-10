Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest launched to carry forward billion-tree tsunami

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) officially inaugurated ‘Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest’ in Haripur on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched to support the Federal Government’s ‘10 Billion Tree Programme’ initiated by the government of Pakistan last year.

The Korea-Pakistan joint project in collaboration with Korean business community would be very instrumental in enhancing awareness of the nation-wide movement to plant 10 billion trees built on the success of ‘The Billion Tree Programme’ in KP.

Around seven thousand saplings were planted in Haripur, KP Province in the presence of Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-kyu, Bahramand Khan, Secretary of the KP Public Health Engineering Department, Azhar Ali Khan, Chief Conservator of the KP Forest Department, and Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, former MNA.

“The Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest not only gives support for Pakistan’s nation-wide green growth initiative but also symbolises the close friendship between Korea and Pakistan. Planting trees has been an important national campaign in Korea as Korean people we observe the tree-planting day on April 5, every year. As a result of the sustained efforts over the last 50 years, Korea had a huge success in the reforestation of the entire country, and Korean people came to be proud of having a green homeland.” said Ambassador Kwak.

The project of the Korea-Pakistan Friendship Forest was co-financed by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Korean business community including K-Water, Korea South-East Power (KOEN), Lotte E&C and Daelim Industrial, and the Pakistan Global Institute, a Korean educational institute. Several members of KOICA Alumni Association Pakistan (KAAP) also participated in the tree-planting event. The Korean Embassy hopes to upscale the Friendship Forest over the next few years in partnership with various stakeholders, including the Korean business community in Pakistan.