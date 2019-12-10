JI Karachi’s official page removed from Facebook over Kashmir March

Facebook on Monday removed Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter’s official page allegedly over the party’s promotion of its Kashmir March.

JI Karachi Ameer Naeem-ur-Rehman while speaking to a local news channel confirmed that his party’s page had been suspended and added that the accounts of the admins of the page had also been banned following the page’s removal. “The page was taken down between 6 pm and 7 pm on Monday evening,” Rehman said.

The party is set to hold its Kashmir March on December 22. The march will be a display of solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir and against Indian atrocities being committed in the disputed valley.