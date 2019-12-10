Indian troops martyred 95,471 Kashmiris since 1989

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops – in their unabated acts of state terrorism – martyred 95,471 innocent Kashmiris including 7,135 in custody with no present whereabouts since January 1989 till date.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day revealed that these killings rendered 22,910 women widowed and 107,780 children orphaned.

The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,175 women and damaged 109,451 residential houses and other structures. It maintained that Indian troops and police subjected at least 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in the period.

Resistance leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar and Peer Saifullah continue to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar jail in fake cases while thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders Masarrat Aalam Butt, Bar President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Bar General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, Jamaat-e-Islami head, Dr Hameed Fayaz and Advocate Zahid Ali remained in different jails of IOK and in Indian jails under the controversial Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.