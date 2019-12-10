IHC dismisses case against Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s aide Irfan Siddiqui who was accused of violating the tenancy law.

A single-member bench comprising Justice Amir, in a detailed verdict issued in the bail petition filed by Siddiqui, said that the government had itself exonerated Siddiqui leaving the court with no option but to dispose of the case.

Justice Amir remarked that the case was being dismissed because the officials representing the government had exonerated Siddiqui.

The court added that the objectives of the petition had been achieved and no further action of any kind was required.

The court also noted that “the applicant reserves the right to take legal against respondents in the case.”

Siddiqui was arrested in Islamabad on July 27 for not informing the police about renting out his house under the tenancy law.