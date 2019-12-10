Govt to establish more technology parks, says Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the government is determined to establish more technology parks in educational institutions to promote a knowledge-based economy.

In a tweet, while referring to the establishment of Science and Technology Park at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Awan said this project will play the role of a bridge between academia and the industry.

She said this park will promote research and give impetus to digital economy.

The SAPM said the Science and Technology Park will provide a platform to researchers to sit together and take practical steps for the development of a technology-based economy.