Court reserves verdict on freezing Shehbaz’s immovable assets

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for freezing the properties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case.

The court observed that the decision would be announced on Wednesday. Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan reserved the verdict after NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan concluded his arguments in the case.

The bureau had approached the court for confirmation of its orders issued for freezing of 23 properties owned by Shehbaz’s family in various cities.

The bureau had, on December 3, issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman, all three of whom are nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.