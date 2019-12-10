Corps commanders discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over a Corps Commanders’ conference to take stock of regional security situation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not share any details of the meeting which lasted for several hours at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The overall security situation of the country was reviewed at the meeting.

The DG ISPR is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the issues that came under discussion during the conference.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, last month, allowed the government to extend General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief by six months and within that time bring necessary legislation to determine the COAS’ appointment under article 243 of the constitution.