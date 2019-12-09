Woman dies after being set ablaze by husband in Jhang

JHANG: A case was registered against a suspect and his accomplices after he allegedly set ablaze his wife in Ahmed Sial, a city in Jhang district, police said on Monday.

The case was registered by the victim’s parents under sections 358 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after receiving the news of their daughter’s demise.

According to the FIR, Humaira, a resident of Kabirwala District, was doused in petrol and set on fire by her husband and others on Dec 6. She sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital. However, she died on the following day.

According to the medical report, the victim had sustained burns across 90 percent of her body

Ahmedpur Sial police station SHO Mohamad Yousuf stated that officials have recorded the statements of the victim’s family. He maintained that the police will try their best to conduct a fair investigation keeping in mind the findings of the medical report.

“The suspects will soon be apprehended,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family appealed to the Punjab chief minister and higher authorities to take notice of the incident and ensure justice for the deceased.