Senate body seeks transfer of Asif Zardari’s cases to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee for Interior on Monday passed a resolution seeking transfer of Asif Ali Zardari’s cases to Karachi.

The Senate body which met at the Parliament House here, converted the demand of People’s Party Senator Kulsoom Parveen into a resolution and passed it with majority vote.

Senate committee for interior had taken suo moto notice about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari, committee’s chairman Rehman Malik said. The senate body was informed that his personal physician was included in the medical board, Malik said during the meeting.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen said that Asif Ali Zardari not being treated like other people and passed a resolution seeking transfer of his case to Karachi.

Chairman of the committee also condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The senate committee on Interior in an earlier meeting also emphasized on filing a lawsuit against India in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The committee was of the view that a law suit against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others as war criminals under the Rome Convention and recommended to the government to take the matter up in the cabinet meeting.