References in Peshawar BRT, Malam Jabba land scams ready, says NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that the accountability watchdog has prepared references against alleged malfeasance in Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and Malam Jabba forest land scams.

Addressing a ceremony organised to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, the anti-corruption chairman asserted that the government has never interfered in the internal matters of the Bureau as often claimed by the opposition leaders.

“References in the BRT and Malam Jabba scandal are ready […] the direction of the wind is about to shift […] keep an eye on the events going to happen in the next few weeks,” he said.

“Corruption is present in the society […] we can’t claim of total eradication of the menace of corruption,” he said while terming the accountability drive “a war against the defective system.”

“Every Pakistani has a responsibility of eliminating corruption [from the society] […] we are accountable to the Almighty for every word and deed.”

The NAB chairman stated that there was no concept of accountability in kingdoms or empires, and the country went through bizarre experiences because of “the lust for power.”

“Self-accountability will produce good results […] there’s also a section [of the society] that has many complaints with the NAB,” he said, adding that nobody carries pocket in his shroud.

Justice Iqbal further outlined that it was the responsibility of the parliament to perform legislation while observing the public’s aspirations.

“The disease [corruption] is 72 years old and the entire nation needs to get united for healing,” he stated, adding that the bureau had laid the first brick to eradicate corruption.

He further mentioned that the governments change but Pakistan’s existence would last forever. “Corruption is cancer and it needs surgery.”

“NAB is now concentrating on taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion,” he said.

It merits a mention here that the NAB has recovered Rs382 billion [in total], and after 2017, Rs153 billion have been recovered.

The anti-graft chief said 1,261 corruption references involving Rs943 billion were currently being heard in different accountability courts of the country. “But, there are only 25 courts to hear 1,261 references […] the constitution states to conclude [cases] within 30 days.”

The chairman asserted that corruption was the cause of prejudice and unemployment in the country. “The properties which even the British couldn’t buy have been bought by Pakistanis,” he said.

“Any [form of the] alliance [with powers that be] is out of the question […] our only alliance is with [the state of] Pakistan.”

“The credit of dreaming of [establishing the welfare state of] Madinah goes to the government […] for the fulfillment of some dreams just hard work is required,” he observed, adding that the government has to become a role model for the establishment of the state of Madinah.

He added that nobody could be superior to the other in the state of Madinah. “Make a coordinated policy for the state of Madinah, people are longing for the Islamic system.”

“Children had died in the laps of their mothers due to unavailability of vaccination […] despite millions [of rupees] in funds, no vaccination is available for prevention of bites from [rabid] dogs,” he pointed out.

He said he himself had been a bureaucrat and knew problems. “Worship is granted the reward of heaven whereas serving the people leads to god.”

Justice Iqbal directed all directors-general to ensure completion of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed timeframe.