Qureshi boycotts Indian minister’s speech at Afghan peace moot

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday boycotted the speech of the Indian delegate at the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, as the moot aimed at promoting peace in Afghanistan urged the international community to boost investments in the war-ravaged country.

As soon as Indian Minister VK Singh opened his speech at the conference convened at Dolmabahce Palace under ‘Peace, Partnership, Prosperity’ theme, Foreign Minister Qureshi rose in his seat and walked out of the hall.

The Pakistani foreign minister’s boycott of the speech was in protest against the Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir which has turned the disputed region into a “gigantic prison” for millions of Kashmiris.

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under siege since August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked limited autonomy for the region and clamped a curfew to stop Kashmiris’ anger from spilling on the streets. Pakistan has highlighted the Indian draconian step at every international forum, but the world community remains unmoved to the plight of Kashmiri people. Pakistan has scaled down diplomatic relations and snapped trade ties with India in protest against the move.

In September, Qureshi had boycotted the speech of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a SAARC ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

‘AFGHANISTAN IN NEED’:

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the conference.

In his speech, Erdogan called on the international community to boost investments in Afghanistan during “sensitive” times the country has been going through.

“Afghanistan has been going through a sensitive period. As international community, we need to boost the investments we have been making for Afghanistan for the last 18 years,” he added.

Erdogan stressed that a significant number of the problems faced by the people in South Asia were arising from outside of their borders and said that people in this region had to struggle with the negative impacts of the developments that had “nothing to do with them”.

He also emphasised regional cooperation to tackle problems South Asia region has been facing.

“I believe that the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process is also very useful and effective in providing regional support for peace,” he said.

The Turkish leader said the Istanbul Process was providing an exemplary regional cooperation model which enables the regional problems to be dealt with in solidarity.

He noted the importance of supporting Afghanistan to prevent terror organisations from regrouping in the country. Turkey would do its best to eradicate Da’ish/ISIS terror group in Afghanistan, he added.

Erdogan called on NATO countries to continue their support for Afghanistan, and vowed that Turkey would maintain its support for the country in economic, commercial and social fields as well as in increasing the capacity of the country’s army and the police forces.

Erdogan said while the international community was committed to its pledges to Afghanistan, it is important that the Afghan government also fulfills its obligations. “We welcome the positive steps taken by the Afghan government in the implementation of the Mutual Accountability Framework adopted in Geneva last year,” he added.