Protest held outside Sharifs’ Avenfield residence

A protest was held outside the Avenfield residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership on Sunday to demand recovery of “looted wealth”.

According to reports, the mastermind of the protest was a certain Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood, who had used WhatsApp groups to call upon people to gather outside the apartments where the former premier Nawaz Sharif is currently staying.

In a statement, PML-N said that the protesters, who made “violent threats”, had been reported to the police. “Mehmood had issued violent threats of entering the property by force, which is an offence, and the police had been informed. We have also told the police that Tariq Mehmood has relations with an extremist group and he is known for issuing threats to community members,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by a local news outlet.

Though Mehmood claims links with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party’s UK chapter, while distancing itself from the demonstration, said, “PTI UK does not have any intention to arrange a protest outside the Sharifs’ residence.”

According to a media report, Mehmood has also been linked to Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), and former interior minister of Sindh, Zulfiqar Mirza.

Last year, a few enraged demonstrators tried to enter the residence of the PML-N leaders by knocking down the door. The police were called on the sight to disperse the protesters while a number of PTI and PML-N supporters were taken into custody over their clashes.