Only PPP can remove a ‘selected’ govt, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that only his party can lead the struggle to remove a “selected” government because they cannot be silenced and would not back down.

The PPP chief was speaking to the media after meeting with his father, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Speaking about his father’s health, he said that they have selected Dr Nadeem Qamar as the former president’s doctor because he is a heart specialist and his family knows him. “The government’s doctor had highlighted a heart-related ailment and we had the permission to choose just one doctor so we went with Dr Qamar,” he added.

He said that his father has told him that the medical board’s report has yet to come and it will be presented in the court to seek bail on medical grounds. “Zardari and Nawaz’s cases are different because the former is in jail without a conviction,” he added.

Criticising the government, he said that the premier has launched an app to identify corrupt officials but the government’s app has “failed to identify corrupt officials in the federal cabinet”.

He said that the government has placed an additional pressure and burden on the general public but the country can only move towards democratic values if the problems of the public are addressed. “The public does not want to watch a puppet show,” he added.