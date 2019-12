KARACHI: A boy was killed while another injured in a road accident in Korangi area of Karachi in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, a speeding vehicle hit two motorcyclists. As a result, 16-year-old Areeb, died on the spot while Wajahat suffered severe injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy and treatment, respectively.