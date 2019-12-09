LHC orders govt to decide on Maryam’s ECL issue within 7 days

LAHORE: Two Days after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), the LHC on Monday directed the federal government’s review committee to resolve the issue within seven days.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, took up Maryam’s review application seeking the removal of her name from the no-fly list and directed the review committee to issue its decision “as per the law”.

The application has nominated the federal government, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and chairman and director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.

Maryam is currently free on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, wherein she is a prime suspect, but her name remains on the ECL. Her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, traveled to London last month after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.

In her petition filed on Saturday, Maryam had expressed concern over her father’s health and requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so she could go to London and “take care of him”.

She claimed that she was “under a lot of stress” these days as she was unable to care for her father at a time when he needed to be closely monitored. It merits a mention here that Nawaz is accompanied by both his sons – Hassan and Hussain, who also hold British nationality – as well as his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan.

Maryam had also asked for her passport to be returned to her from the deputy registrar judiciary.

