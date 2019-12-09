Engine driver dies as train crashes with dumper in Sargodha

LAHORE: A Lahore-bound train crashed with a dumper at a railway crossing here on Monday killing the assistant engine driver.

The railway engine derailed in the incident, which caused the death of assistant engine driver Muhammad Waseem. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot after the incident.

Absence of gate at the railway crossing is said to be the cause of the mishap.

There are several unmanned railway crossings across the country vulnerable to mishaps due to the negligence of road users.

Pakistan Railways had taken several steps to prevent accidents including up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout the country in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.