Dengue fever takes another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed another life in Karachi city in a private hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 46 since January 01, 2019.

A 38 years old woman, resident of North Karachi died of dengue fever in a private hospital of the megacity.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, confirmed the death a woman in a private hospital due to dengue viral fever and informed that a total 46 people have died in Karachi this year so far.

However, at least 65 new dengue fever cases emerged across the Sindh province in a day, out of the 58 were detected in Karachi and seven in other districts.

In December, a total of 702 dengue positive cases surfaced throughout the province out of which 631 were confirmed from Karachi and 71 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 16,120 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province so far out of them, 14,977 happened in Karachi and 1143 in other districts.