Corruption biggest hurdle in progress: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday said corruption is the biggest hurdle in the country’s progress and prosperity.

In his message on the International Anti-Corruption Day which is being observed today, the Punjab governor asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has freed all the anti-graft watchdogs of undue political interference.

“Condemnation of corruption is indispensable at every forum. Moral turpitude is, in fact, the base of financial corruption and we must get rid of the menace of corruption,” he said.

“Our government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. We want a corruption-free Pakistan. All of us must pledge today to raise voice against this evil at every platform.”