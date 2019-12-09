Chinese scholars, LCWA join heads to discuss matters of mutual interest

LAHORE: The first round of discussions between the Lahore Council for World Affairs (LCWA) and the visiting scholars of the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) was held at the Lahore Gymkhana on Monday.

The delegation of CFAU, comprising Professor Shi Yi, Dean from the Department of English and International Studies, Professor Gao Shangtao from the Institute of International Relations, and Professor Ren Yuanzhe from Department of Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs Management, is visiting Pakistan from December 8 to 12 at the invitation of LCWA, a Lahore- based think tank. The consulate general of China in Lahore was also represented at the discussion.

Giving his views, Ambassador Javid Husain emphasised that the Pakistan-China friendship was a source of strength to regional peace and stability besides being in the best interest of the two countries.

A lively exchange of views followed two presentations and various ideas to add more substance to bilateral relations were discussed.

The afternoon session was devoted to the exchange of views on the current situation in the South Asian region with particular reference to the growing Indo-US strategic cooperation and the rise of Hindutva in India.

The Chinese side giving its views referred to the importance of peace and stability as a prerequisite for socio-economic development and expressed concern at the increasing tension in the region because of the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Implications of growing Indo-US strategic relations and possible implications for the region were also touched upon.

Ambassador Shahid Malik, the former Pakistan high commissioner to India, gave a detailed account of the deteriorating security and human rights situation in IOK, rise in Hindu nationalism in India, and its expansionist designs under the Hindutva doctrine. The two sides exchanged views on ways to address the emerging challenges to peace and security and options for the resolution of root causes of tensions in South Asia, especially the Kashmir dispute.

Later in the evening, Ambassador Javaid Husain hosted a dinner in honour of the Chinese delegation which was attended by the Chinese consul general, retired Pakistani ambassadors and other members of the social elite.