Afghan authorities stop PIA aircraft, leave 162 passengers briefly stranded

Afghan officials on Monday stopped a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at Kabul airport, leaving 162 passengers stranded for over 2.5 hours.

Reportedly, no reason was disclosed by the Afghan authorities and the passengers were restricted from exiting the plane. While the PIA plane was stopped at the airport, no other airline had to suffer the same treatment and the flight was only allowed to proceed through a smaller runway after 2.5 hours, the report added.

A local news outlet reported that diplomatic channels in Istanbul were involved in the resolution of this dispute. The top Afghan leadership is currently present in Turkish capital to attend the Heart of Asia Conference. Pakistani officials used those diplomatic channels to convince the Afghan authorities to let the passengers proceed with their journey, the report added.