Six killed in road accident in Chinot

CHINIOT: At least six people lost their lives while 11 others were seriously wounded as an over speeding dumper ploughed into a passenger van in Chiniot on Sunday.

The collision took place at Faisalabad road near a bridge where a dumper hit the passenger van moving to Faisalabad, killing at least six people on the spot including women and children, whereas, 11 others were left wounded.

The dead bodies and injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, at least four persons including a woman and a child were killed in a road accident in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The incident occurred near Hussain Shah bus stop, where a speeding passenger bus crushed a motorcycle and a rickshaw. As a result, four persons lost their lives on the spot.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to nearby medical facility for legal formalities.