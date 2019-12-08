Punjab Govt providing conducive environment to promote investment: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar says the provincial government has provided a conducive environment to promote investment in the province.

He was talking to Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Mian Kashif Ashfaq who called on him in Lahore on Sunday.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements for the inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.

He said that it is the first special economic zone under CPEC which will be inaugurated on 25th of this month.