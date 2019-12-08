PTI’s end is near, claims Fazl

–JUI-F chief lashes out at govt over rising inflation, unemployment

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is on the verge of collapse as their Azadi March, which began for the sake of the Constitution, is nearing its destination.

Addressing a rally in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said that now that “victory is near, it would be a sin to look back”. He said that the numbers in the political gatherings of opposition parties show that the country is united against the PTI government.

Criticising the government, Fazl said that before coming to power, PTI had promised 10 million jobs but a year later, 2.5 million people are unemployed. “Nobody committed suicide out of hunger before but this too is being witnessed now in this government’s tenure,” he said.

The maulana even questioned the government’s claim of having planted one billion trees. “Where are these trees? They must be accounted for.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised the previous governments for the country’s poor economic situation but the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), it its own report, had stated that proper channels were used for sending the money abroad.

Continuing his criticism of the government, the JUI-F chief said that the country is being run by foreign forces despite the fact that the country “had itself of foreign rule years ago”.

He also lashed out at the government for having “sold off Kashmir”. “I don’t know what they obtained in return. They are traitors and will not be allowed to rule,” he said, adding that the protesters will “rid the country of this qabza group”.

Drawing parallels between the country’s economic situation and the unfinished Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Fazl said that the whole country has turned into a BRT project. He also criticised the government for taking loans “equal to the loans taken throughout Pakistan’s history” and the latest emergency loan of $1 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

He also said that the government was pursuing corruption cases against the opposition while it was evading questions on BRT and foreign funding itself. “When their turn came, they dismantled the entire accountability commission,” he said.