PPP, PML-N will endorse Gen Bajwa’s extension, claims Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party would use their right of vote in favour of the extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Both the political parties would be “exposed badly before the public” if they tried to revert the decision regarding extension, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

As far as the Allied parties support were concerned, the minister said these political parties were not going anywhere. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has full support of its coalition partners, he added. In reply to a question, he said that the money trail of corrupt elements would be identified within three months.

He hoped that those elements who involved in plundering the national money, would return the amount back to the nation.

About the high inflation, poverty and unemployment issues, the minister said that these were the serious challenges but the leadership of the incumbent government was striving hard to address these issues.

To another question regarding lifting ban on the student unions, Sheikh Rashid said the country was needed the new leadership direly.

He said that leaders of political parties, including PPP and PML-N, were suffering from various diseases and the country should have young leaders to make Pakistan bright and prosperous.

Commenting on the situation in Sindh province, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP should take care of the problems of Sindh areas.