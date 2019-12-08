PPP forward bloc being formed, claims Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Sindh’s Leader of Opposition Fidous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday claimed that a forward bloc within the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had been formed.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) headquarters in Karachi, Naqvi said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has limited his party within Sindh.

The Sindh opposition leader added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had forced corrupt politicians to flee the country.

Naqvi said that it was now the turn of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to attempt to flee the country – adding that the government wouldn’t allow him to escape.

On the occasion, several PPP workers announced to join PTI.

Reacting to the PTI leader’s comments, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said that the PTI has increasingly started using abusive language against political opponents.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh CM Murad Shah had criticised the meeting held between the prime minister and Sindh opposition members from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

He had said, “Politically rejected and despaired persons of Sindh went to seek support from that person in Islamabad who is already insecure.”