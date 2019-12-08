PML-N leader’s family on NAB’s radar over disproportionate assets

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mian Javed Latif over alleged misuse of power.

According to the details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his siblings, under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had directed the bureau’s Lahore branch to hold an inquiry and submit the final inquiry report under Section 34(a) of NAO 1999. Following which, the bureau had constituted an eight member combined investigation team (CIT) to investigate the alleged misuse of authority under section 9 (a) of NAO in addition to section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

According to the report, Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

“The majority of his assets were acquired in the name of his mother, who is a housewife and supposedly a non-tax filer, to park his black money,” the bureau alleged while adding that NAB has also been investigating the source of funds used to buy six compressed natural gas (CNG) and petrol stations in Sheikhpura and Sarghoda districts, one paper mill in Sheikhupura, a plaza and a house constructed on half acre land as well as two flour mills in Sheikhupura, all of which are owned by his mother, Walait Latif.

“The politician’s mother owns his dera and a building constructed over an area of two kanal and 17 marlas. The building, which is near Sharqpur Chowk in Sheikhupura, has been rented out to APNA Bank whereas his mother and brothers – Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif and Akhtar Latif, also own two brick kilns spreading over more than 20 acre of land in Kot Ranjeet, Sheikhupura district,” the bureau claimed.

The investigation would also include the source of funds used to buy 136 kanals of agricultural land in Mouza Hiran Minrar in the name of Amjad Latif and Anwar Latif.

Further, charges against him and his siblings also include the forceful occupation of 24 marla land belonging to Khalid Aleem, resident of Lahore and Mehboob-ul-Haq, a resident of Sheikhupura, to include into their flour mills.

Similarly, Mian Javed Latif and his siblings have been facing charges of illegally occupying two kanal land of M/S Shahid and brothers that is between two flour mills owned by his family.

All four of his brother along with his son Muhammad Ahsan Javed owned City Towers constructed on 18 kanals and 12 marlas in Mouza Hanjrianwala. An ongoing inquiry of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) found that this multi-storey construction was being raised on government land which belongs to the Highway Department.

The structure was built without any approval from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)/Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) or a municipal agency.

Although the ACE is investigating the matter vide enquiry 32-E-19, the Latif family has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to halt proceedings.

According to sources, it was a classic case of using ‘political influence’ to make illicit money and shove it under the carpet by making use of relatives.

The soucres added that Javed Latif had not only acquired assets on exuberant rates of progress but a majority of his assets had been cleverly acquired in his mother’s name, a non-tax filing housewife who has billions.