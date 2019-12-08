PM to be conferred with Bahrain’s highest civilian award

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive Bahrain’s highest civil award during an upcoming visit to the Gulf state, the Arab News reported on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari told the newspaper that the PM will be awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in a special ceremony.

The premier would meet his counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the visit. He will also participate in Bahrain’s national day celebrations.

A senior official of the Bahrain government, during his visit to Islamabad in August, had extended an invitation to PM Imran on behalf of the prime minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The PM will begin his three-country tour from December 15 and will first travel to Bahrain and will then attend a conference on refugees in Geneva. Malaysia will be his last stop.

This will be the first one-on-one meeting of the prime minister with Bahrain’s king. PM Imran in a telephonic discussion with the king soon after Modi’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status had apprised him about the situation in IoK.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred the same award by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.